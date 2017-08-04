Tom Brady is deflecting questions about his history with concussions. In the off-season, his wife, Giselle Bundchen, mentioned that Brady had a concussion last year, and has had concussions in the past — even though that injury has never appeared on Brady's official injury report.

Today the Patriots quarterback talked with reporters at Gillette Stadium for the first time since last season.

Mike Reiss, from ESPNBoston.com, was the one to first ask Brady about the concussion matter today. He joins WBUR's All Things Considered with more.