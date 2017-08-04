Michelle Carter, 20, has been sentenced to serve 15 months in jail for causing the death of her boyfriend, Conrad Roy III. Carter will remain free while she appeals her conviction.

The sentence came as a surprise minutes after the judge in the case ordered that Carter be taken into custody immediately.

Judge Lawrence Moniz’s stay of his own sentence concluded a dramatic high-profile trial involving thousands of text messages between the two teens and a prosecution based on the words Carter used encouraging Roy to kill himself.