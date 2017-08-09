Rep. Tsongas' Seat Is Already Generating Interest

U.S. Rep. Niki Tsongas' soon-to-be vacant House seat is already generating interest following her Wednesday morning announcement that she won't seek reelection next November.

The 3rd Congressional District, which Tsongas has represented for the last decade, is a microcosm of Massachusetts. It has working class gateway cities with large Hispanic and Asian populations, fancy suburbs with high incomes and liberal politics, and blue collar towns that voted for Donald Trump.

It's a Democratic stronghold. But Tufts University political scientist Jeffrey Berry says that with an all-white congressional delegation, Democrats will be under pressure to get behind a candidate of color.

"The Democrats are the rainbow party and they need people of color to make it seem like they walk the walk, not just talk the talk," Berry said.

And Berry says Democrats also have an interest in trying to firm up their base across the state.

"Not only the tony liberals that live in Concord and Andover, which are part of the district, but to try to make sure that the minority population in that district comes out and votes for Elizabeth Warren in 2018 and the gubernatorial candidate that they put forward," he said.

Tsongas' announcement caught many in the Massachusetts political establishment by surprise. Observers say there could be 10, even 20 people looking to run for the open seat.

State Sen. Barbara L'Italien has already expressed interest, while other names that have come up include state Sen. Jamie Eldridge, Lawrence Mayor Dan Rivera, and state Sen. Eileen Donoghue, who lost the Democratic primary for the House seat Tsongas would ultimately fill.

Michael Gallagher, a longtime supporter of the Tsongas political family, says Donoghue has a similar personality to Niki Tsongas.

"She's someone who tries to reach out across the aisle and create alliances with folks on the other side of an issue so problems can be solved," Gallagher said. "And I think that's the kind of elected official we'd all like to have."

The 71-year-old Tsongas was elected in 2007, the first woman to represent Massachusetts in Congress for a quarter century.

Former Rep. Barney Frank says he can understand her decision not to seek reelection after five terms.

"In most lines of work people retire in their 70s, it's not that big a deal," Frank said. "The job is a very draining one. You have to be in two places almost always at one time — the district you represent and Washington."

Frank says it's important to have women in the Congressional delegation, to raise issues that don't always occur to men.