2 Men Found Fatally Shot In Burning Car In Boston

Police are investigating the deaths of two men found shot and inside a burning car Wednesday night in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood.

At 10:23 that evening, Boston police officers responding to a call about gunfire discovered a vehicle engulfed in flames near the intersection of Eastman and Elder streets. The victims were found dead at the scene, Boston police said in a statement.

Detectives say the victims were shot before the driver crashed the vehicle.

Neighbors also told The Associated Press Wednesday night they heard gunfire at about the time of the crash. The wire service additionally reported that a sedan that appeared to have scorch marks on its body was towed from the scene shortly after midnight.

Details about the victims' identities have not yet been released.

The Boston Police Department asks that anyone with information contact homicide detectives at 617-343-4470.

The fatal shootings came just before Police Commissioner William Evans and Mayor Marty Walsh were set on Thursday to convene a regional gun violence summit in Boston. The fourth annual summit was expected to draw representatives from dozens of communities across New England.