Reopening Of Comm. Ave. Delayed Until At Least Mid-Week

Sections of Commonwealth Avenue in Boston will remain closed through at least mid-week as crews continue work to replace part of the roadway that spans over the Mass Pike.

The road was scheduled to reopen Monday morning, but transportation officials announced over the weekend that work was taking longer than expected.

"Throughout Friday and Saturday, some of the final construction-related activities including placing rail and grout were taking longer than planned, and weather conditions including rain delayed some of the pouring of concrete," the state Department of Transportation said in a press release Sunday.

Officials say that "weather permitting," the roadway would reopen by the middle of the week. They did not provide a more specific timeline.

"We appreciate people's patience for a few more days," Transportation Secretary Stephanie Pollack said during a Sunday evening press conference. "The most important thing is to keep our workers safe, keep the public safe, and make sure that the road work and the MBTA work is completed in a way that we do a great job and that it's gonna last a long time."

Here's a list of the continued travel impacts: