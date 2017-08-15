Forecast: Clouds Dominate Tuesday, Sunshine Returns For Wednesday

Forecasts change, that is something we all know. Tuesday is no longer going to be the nice day it appeared it would a couple of days ago. I was worried about high clouds for Monday and Tuesday, and the high clouds certainly blocked out the sun by then end of yesterday. Now it appears we not only have thicker, low clouds today, but also some morning showers.

The reason for the change is the front which swept the humidity out of the area Sunday. The problem is the front never went very far to the south. The signs of trouble were there Sunday when the front started to slow down. When fronts get slow they can stall, and when they get stuck they can bring clouds and precipitation if the boundary is close enough and that's exactly what is happening today.

Clouds along a stalled out front will keep southern New England from having a nice day Tuesday. (Courtesy Unisys Weather)

Beach Weather Back

Eventually the front will move away and sunshine returns. This is in the forecast for Wednesday, which will be a great beach day. I am expecting lots of sunshine and pleasantly warm temperatures. The only issue for beach goers will be high surf over the south coast as Hurricane Gert makes its closest pass to the region. The image below shows the track of the Hurricane Gert and where the high surf is most likely.

Hurricane Gert will pass well east of the United States this week, but bring high surf to the south coast of New England. (Courtesy NOAA)

The start of the weekend isn't looking so bright as clouds and showers return Friday and linger Saturday. What else is new? Saturdays haven't been so good this summer.

You can follow my updates here and on Twitter @growingwisdom.

Tuesday: Clouds and some morning showers. Showers linger Cape/Islands. Highs 77-81

Tuesday Night: Partly to mostly clear. Mild. Lows 59-65.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and very warm. Highs 83-88. High surf advisory.

Thursday: Generally sunny and pleasant. Clouds late in the day. Highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Friday: Clouds, some showers possible. Cooler. Highs in the 70s.

Saturday: More clouds and a continued risk of some showers. Highs 74-78