It’s a nightmare scenario for area urban planners. If a major storm like Hurricane Sandy were to hit Greater Boston, New England’s food supply could take a major hit.

That’s because the facility responsible for getting produce out to almost 8 million people across the region and parts of Canada sits in a flood zone in Chelsea, just less than a mile away from the Mystic River.

Marc Draisen, executive director of the Metropolitan Area Planning Council (MAPC), thinks about that scenario often.

“[A major storm] would make it virtually impossible to navigate along Beacham Street, which is the main road here," Draisen says. "The train tracks would be covered that bring produce into this area, and the New England Produce Center wouldn’t really be operable if we had that serious of a storm surge."

The New England Produce Center (NEPC) is made up of four buildings that total almost 3,000 feet in length, making it the third-largest food distribution center in the country.

Before dawn, trucks carrying fruits and vegetables start making their way into NEPC's giant parking lot to pick up deliveries for grocery stores and other vendors. It’s a scene that Chelsea City Manager Tom Ambrosino -- who himself used to work at the center unloading produce from incoming trains -- looks at with a lot of pride, and some degree of worry.

"This is a major job provider to the area, so if it were inundated with water, there would be thousands of people who are unemployed, at least temporarily, if not long term,” Ambrosino says.

Draisen also says it's important to consider the benefits of keeping the NEPC in mostly low-to-moderate-income Chelsea rather than moving it somewhere less vulnerable to flooding.

"This is an ideal area from a transportation perspective," Draisen adds. "You’re right near the center of the city, and you’re right near the interchanges."