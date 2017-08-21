Forecast: Generally Nice Eclipse Weather Today Before Hot Tuesday

The eclipse is finally here. Seems like we've been hearing about this for a long time. I continue to stress not to have overly high expectations on this around here. Because only 60 percent or so of the sun is covered, the dramatic changes in light and temperature which occur in the path of totality won't be so notable here. That said, the temperature is likely to drop slightly, and the light will change this afternoon.

I am a bit concerned about high clouds. Cirrus clouds are expected move into the region today, and while they don't prevent us from seeing the partial eclipse, they will affect the clarity with which we are able to view it.

Besides the eclipse, we have some heat to write about. Temperatures will get well into the 80s today, 70s on Cape Cod. Humidity will be on the lower side making it feel rather comfortable in spite of the mercury being high.

The sun's strength is diminishing little by little, and it's getting harder and harder to reach 90 degrees. However, on Tuesday, with a southerly flow of air ahead of a cold front, many areas will make a run at that hot reading.

The humidity also increases Tuesday, peaking Wednesday with a few showers. In the tropical air, any showers can be quite heavy, but many areas won't see them either.

As a cold front passes Wednesday evening, cooler and drier air arrives and brings us a taste of fall in the mornings late this week. It will still be warm in the afternoon, but you'll surely notice summer is waning.

Monday: Sunshine through high clouds. Warm. Highs in the mid-80s to upper 80s. Upper 70s to near 80 on Cape Cod.

Monday Night: Partly to mostly clear. Mild. Lows 62-69.

Tuesday: Sunshine through filtered clouds. Highs 88-93. Cooler outer Cape and the Islands.

Wednesday: More humid, clouds and some sun. Scattered showers and storms. Highs 80-85.

Thursday: Generally sunny and pleasant. Highs in the mid- to upper 70s.

Friday: Partly to mostly sunny and seasonable. Highs in the 70s.