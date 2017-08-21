Photos: Solar Eclipse Crosses The U.S.

Millions of Americans gazed in wonder through telescopes, cameras and disposable protective glasses Monday as the moon blotted out the sun in the first full-blown solar eclipse to sweep the U.S. from coast to coast in nearly a century.

The moon covers the sun during Monday's total eclipse near Redmond, Oregon. (Ted S. Warren/AP)

Catalina Gaitan, from Portland, Oregon, tries to shoot a photo of the rising sun through her eclipse glasses at a gathering of eclipse viewers in Salem, Oregon. (Don Ryan/AP)

This multiple-exposure photo shows the phases of the total eclipse near Redmond, Oregon. Each exposure was taken approximately 20 minutes apart. (Ted S. Warren/AP)

People gather near Redmond, Oregon, to view the sun as it nears a total eclipse. (Ted S. Warren/AP)

Josh Mims, 9, watches as the moon passes in front of the sun during a partial solar eclipse in Milwaukee. (Morry Gash/AP)

The International Space Station is seen as it transits the sun during the solar eclipse. (NASA)

Made from seven frames, this image of the solar eclipse near Banner, Wyoming, shows the International Space Station as it transits by the sun. (NASA)

A total solar eclipse is seen above the Bald Knob Cross of Peace Monday in Alto Pass, Illinois. More than 700 people visited the over 100 foot cross for the event. (Charles Rex Arbogast/AP)

Cindy Gottlieb, of Missouri Valley, Iowa, adds a pin on the map that shows where visitors to Falls City, Nebraska, came from to view the eclipse. (Nati Harnik/AP)

People watch the height of the solar eclipse as sunlight fades away in downtown Falls City, Nebraska. (Nati Harnik/AP)

The partial solar eclipse appears over the Statue of Liberty. (Seth Wenig/AP)

White House staff and members of the White House press corps use glasses to look at the eclipse at the White House. (Alex Brandon/AP)

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump wear protective glasses as they view the solar eclipse Monday at the White House. (Andrew Harnik/AP)

Projected images of the eclipse are seen through leaves along on the sidewalk at the White House. (Alex Brandon/AP)

People watch a near total solar eclipse from a the top of a parking garage in Atlanta. (Mike Stewart/AP)

In this multiple exposure photograph, the phases of a partial solar eclipse are seen over the Gateway Arch in St. Louis. The Gateway Arch was just a few miles outside of the path of totality. (Jeff Roberson/AP)