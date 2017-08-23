Gov. Baker Taps State Sen. Flanagan For His Cannabis Control Commission Pick

Sen. Jennifer Flanagan, a Leominster Democrat, will resign her seat at the end of the month to become one of five members of the new Cannabis Control Commission. She has been tapped by Gov. Charlie Baker to help take on the responsibility of regulating the burgeoning recreational marijuana industry and licensing retail pot shops.

Flanagan, who has made mental health and substance abuse issues her main focus in the Legislature, will assume her new duties on Sept. 1 and become the second senator to leave that branch this year for a new job.

The choice of Flanagan as the governor's appointee to the CCC was confirmed Wednesday morning by a senior Baker administration official. Treasurer Deborah Goldberg gets to appoint the chair of the new commission and the remaining slots will be filled by Attorney General Maura Healey and two consensus picks of the governor, attorney general and treasurer.

All five picks are due by Sept. 1.

Flanagan served four years in the House before being elected to the Senate in 2008 to represent the Worcester and Middlesex District that includes the cities of Fitchburg, Gardner and Leominster and the towns of Berlin, Bolton, Lancaster, Lunenburg, Sterling, Westminster, Townsend and two precincts in Clinton.

The position on the Cannabis Control Commission for Flanagan will come with a salary expected to be around $120,000 a year.