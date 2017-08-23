Cape Cod Beach Closes After Shark Bites Paddleboard

A beach on Cape Cod was closed for several hours Wednesday afternoon after a shark bit a paddleboard as a man was standing on it.

The Cape Cod Times reports the 69-year-old man was not bitten in Wednesday's incident at Marconi Beach.

Cleveland Bigelow says he was knocked off his board in 3 to 4 feet of water. He says it felt like being on a motorcycle and being hit by a truck. Bigelow says he paddled in and alerted others to get out of the water.

A bite mark on his board measured about a foot across.

Several beaches on Cape Cod were closed Monday due to sharks. At one beach, a shark attacked a seal near shore, sending nearby surfers frantically swimming to land.