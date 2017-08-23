Chart: How Temperatures Have Increased In Mass. Since 1900

Global surface temperatures have been rising for decades, and the trend line is similar for average temperatures here in Massachusetts.

The average temperature over the 20th century in Massachusetts was 46.9 degrees Fahrenheit. And it's been 25 years since the state had a year in which the annual average temperature was below that mark.

So from 1993 through 2016, Massachusetts' average annual temperatures have all been above that 20th century mean.

You can see the warming on the interactive chart below. The dark red line traces the average annual temperatures, and the light red is the trend line across the entire period, which for the state as a whole stretches back to 1895.