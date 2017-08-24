Boston's Health Services Chief Fired Following Sexual Harassment Complaint

Felix Arroyo, the chief of health and human services for the city of Boston, has been fired following an internal investigation that stemmed from allegations that he sexually harassed a woman who worked for him.

"Felix Arroyo has been terminated from the City of Boston after a comprehensive internal investigation," Laura Oggeri, the city's communications chief, said in an emailed statement. "The City will immediately begin to search for candidates to fill the Chief of Health and Human Services position and we hope to announce an appointment soon."

In a complaint filed with the Massachusetts Commission Against Discrimination, the woman alleged that Arroyo made sexually inappropriate comments and grabbed her buttocks.

The complaint says the harassment occurred since the woman began working for Arroyo in the mayor's Office of Health and Human Services in October 2015.

It alleges Arroyo grabbed the back of her neck in his office after she contacted the human resources department in July.

The woman says she was later moved to another position, which she considered a demotion.

Arroyo, a former city councilor who ran for mayor in 2013, had been on paid administrative leave since July 28.

Arroyo's spokeswoman told The Boston Globe the allegations are baseless.

With reporting by The Associated Press and the WBUR Newsroom