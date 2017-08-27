WBUR News
Patriots coach Bill Belichick is working on strategies for replacing one of quarterback Tom Brady's go-to receivers, Julian Edelman.
Edelman tore his ACL in his right knee during Friday night's preseason game against the Detroit Lions. He will miss the entire season.
Mike Reiss covers the Patriots for ESPN and joined Weekend Edition to break down what this means for the team.
This segment aired on August 27, 2017.
Sharon Brody News Anchor
Sharon Brody is the voice of WBUR's weekend mornings. On Saturdays and Sundays, she anchors the news for Weekend Edition and other popular programs.
