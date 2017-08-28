Building An 'Ark' For New England's Rare Plants, Seed By Seed

There's a "seed ark" in Framingham, Mass., at Garden in the Woods , a place as beautiful as its name. On a warm summer night, New England Wildflower Society Conservation Director Bill Brumback unlocked the door of a nondescript cinder block building that houses the ark, or vault. It looks exactly like the extra freezer you might keep in your garage. Except for what's inside.

Banking them is an attempt to stop the plants from disappearing altogether. In the past year, seed collectors have been stepping up their pace.

In New England, 22 percent of the region's native plants are considered rare. Some of them are on the federal list of endangered species. Biologists worldwide and locally have been saving crop seeds, and seeds from other plants important to the ecosystem.

"It’s not like meat that's going to spoil. You're talking about things that may have a shelf life, if you will, of hundreds of years."

Brumback raised the lid to reveal a few dozen stacked containers, filled with foil packets.

“There are only rare seeds in this vault,” he said.

About a million rare seeds. Labels on the packets are handwritten, noting species, and where and when the seeds were gathered.

And if the electricity goes out?

Some seeds, once cleaned and stored, may lose their viability. Brumback said scientists test them over time.

Little Security, Big Threats

If this vault is an ecosystem’s lifeline, the security appears rather unremarkable. It's not Fort Knox, I joked.

It's not even Fort Collins, Colorado -- Brumback joked back — where seeds for the national apple collection are kept.

What is remarkable is that Brumback has been collecting seeds from rare native plants since 1982.

“It was a good idea back then,” he said. “That was before climate change became more notorious.”

Other threats to plant life have been around a long time, Brumback said. Deforestation and reforestation, dammed up rivers, growing cities and suburbs, and even something as unassuming as a trail in the woods.

At last count, New England was home to 2,400 native plants, including Jesup's Milk Vetch, which is on the federal endangered species list.

“[It’s] found in three places in the world,” Brumback said, “all along a 16-mile stretch of the Connecticut River in Vermont and New Hampshire.”

Castilleja, or Indian paintbrush, is another one conservation ecologists are keeping an eye on.

"It's now only found in Connecticut,” Brumback said. "It used to be much more widespread."

Ecologists occasionally break into the vault, to plant some seeds, re-introducing a species to its natural habitat.

Brumback's big goal is to fill the ark with seeds from approximately 300 rare native species by 2020. That's thousands of seeds per species, from multiple locations. At last count, with the help of hundreds of trained volunteers, a lot of private and some public money, they were about halfway there.

Brumback said he needs another freezer. More seeds are coming.

Sedges Have Edges

Research ecologist Elizabeth Farnsworth is based at the wildflower society's plant farm in Whatley, Mass., which also houses seed dehydration equipment.

On a rainy weekday afternoon, Farnsworth and I are looking online at pictures of rare sedges. She found one, and talked about some distinguishing characteristics — namely, sedges have edges.

“Here are the seeds," she said, pointing at the screen. "That’s what we’re going to collect, or the fruits, I should say, that have the seeds inside them."

To the untrained eye, the sedge looks like grass, a bit deeper in color. But, Farnsworth said, once you see it in the wild, you’ll never not see it again. It's a species she's rather fond of and has been researching for more than 15 years.

“Back in 2001, it was still known as Carex flaccosperma var. glaucodea​," she said, with gusto.

She laughed, but then got serious when she told me the location of the hike could not be revealed. Scientists are very protective of rare species, in great part because they don't want random Johnny Appleseeds over-collecting and planting in spots that could harm other species.

The Search For A Rare Plant

Twenty minutes into the walk to find the Glaucescent Sedge, rain started coming down heavily. At one point, Farnsworth doubled back, taking out her compass, and she mentioned she had a GPS device, if needed.

She soon went off-trail, and up a steep incline, only to land — surprised but stalwart — back at a spot she had already been. Moving on, Farnsworth said that as we went deeper into the forest, we would see fewer and fewer herbaceous plants.

"We’ll be looking for these guys!" she said, referring to the sedge. "Fingers crossed!"