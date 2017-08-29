WBUR News
Massachusetts' Supreme Judicial Court has decided that bail costs for poor defendants must be affordable. In their recent ruling, the judges unanimously decided high bail should not be used to keep defendants off the street before a trial — but should be used to help assure defendants will show up for trial. To explain, attorney Steven Sack, of Suffolk Lawyers for Justice, joined Morning Edition.
This segment aired on August 29, 2017.
