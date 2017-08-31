WBUR News
Support the news
'To Houston With Love From Boston': Bostonians Bring Goods To City Hall For Harvey Victims03:05Play
Donations of food, clothing, blankets and diapers have been pouring into Boston City Hall this week as to send packages to people in Texas affected by Harvey floods. WBUR's Anthony Brooks reports on the city's "Help for Houston" drive.
This segment aired on August 31, 2017.
Related:
Anthony Brooks Senior Political Reporter
Anthony Brooks is WBUR's senior political reporter.
+Join the discussion
Share
More from WBUR News
Support the news