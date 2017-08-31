Support the news

'To Houston With Love From Boston': Bostonians Bring Goods To City Hall For Harvey Victims03:05Download

Play
August 31, 2017
Share
TwitterfacebookEmail
Rhonda Perch, of Hyde Park, drops off supplies at Boston City Hall for the flood victims of Hurricane Harvey in Houston, Texas. (Jesse Costa/WBUR)MoreCloseclosemore
Rhonda Perch, of Hyde Park, drops off supplies at Boston City Hall for the flood victims of Hurricane Harvey in Houston, Texas. (Jesse Costa/WBUR)

Donations of food, clothing, blankets and diapers have been pouring into Boston City Hall this week as to send packages to people in Texas affected by Harvey floods. WBUR's Anthony Brooks reports on the city's "Help for Houston" drive.

This segment aired on August 31, 2017.

Related:

Anthony Brooks Twitter Senior Political Reporter
Anthony Brooks is WBUR's senior political reporter.

More…

+Join the discussion
Share
TwitterfacebookEmail

More from WBUR News

Support the news