Former Bain Exec And Question 4 Opponent To Chair State's Cannabis Control Commission

A retired business executive and former Bain & Company partner has been tapped by Treasurer Deborah Goldberg to chair the new Cannabis Control Commission and lead the state's efforts to get a recreational marijuana industry off the ground by next summer.

Steven Hoffman, a 64-year-old Lincoln resident, was named by Goldberg Thursday as her pick to lead the CCC. He joins Sen. Jennifer Flanagan on the five-member board with an additional pick from Attorney General Maura Healey and two consensus picks by the treasurer, attorney general and governor expected by Friday.

During his career, Hoffman was a partner at Bain & Company and ran the management consulting firm's 600-person Boston office, according to the Treasury.

He has also worked as CEO at ThinkFire and Exchange Solutions, was the executive vice president and chief strategy officer at Sapient, and led the Chicago office and the Global Strategy Practice as a senior vice president at CSC Index.

"Steven brings a wealth of invaluable experience from a long and distinguished career in business development, corporate strategy and senior management. I am confident that he will serve the Commonwealth well and steer this brand-new industry in the right direction," Goldberg said in a statement.

The treasurer's appointee, under the law rewriting the 2016 ballot question legalizing adult marijuana use, was required to have corporate management, finance or securities experience. Hoffman will serve a five-term and earn roughly $160,000.

Hoffman voted against Question 4, according to Treasury officials. Flanagan also voted against the ballot question.

"I hope to guide this Commission thoughtfully and responsibly as we implement the legalization of recreational marijuana in Massachusetts. We have a lot to do, I am excited to get to work," Hoffman said in a statement released by Goldberg's office. He was not immediately available for an interview.

Hoffman has a degree in economics from Wesleyan University and a graduate business degree in finance and statistics from the University of Chicago.