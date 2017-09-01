WBUR News
The Massachusetts secretary of public safety is now investigating accusations that the office that oversees breathalyzer tests withheld evidence that might have shown that some of the tests were faulty.
That investigation follows allegations from defense attorneys who said that the Office of Alcohol Testing, which is overseen by state police, failed to turn over documents about breathalyzer test results. One of those defense attorneys, Joe Bernard, joined Morning Edition.
This segment aired on September 1, 2017.
Deborah Becker Host/Reporter
Deborah Becker is a senior correspondent and host at WBUR. Her reporting focuses on mental health, criminal justice and education.
