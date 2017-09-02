Support the news

Former Boston College Runner Completes Appalachian Trail In Record Time

September 02, 2017
Share
TwitterfacebookEmail
An early stretch of Hunt Trail, a 5.2-mile route up Mount Katahdin in Baxter State Park in Maine. The woodlands trail gives way to an extremely steep and rocky ascent above the mountain's treeline. (AP Photo/Beth J. Harpaz)MoreCloseclosemore
An early stretch of Hunt Trail, a 5.2-mile route up Mount Katahdin in Baxter State Park in Maine. The woodlands trail gives way to an extremely steep and rocky ascent above the mountain's treeline. (AP Photo/Beth J. Harpaz)

A former Boston College cross-country runner has traversed the 2,190-mile Appalachian Trail in record time after a sleepless, 37-hour sprint to the top of Maine's Mount Katahdin.

Joe McConaughy, known on the trail as "Stringbean," reached the mountain summit Thursday, finishing his trek in 45 days, 12 hours, 15 minutes. He averaged about 48 miles daily.

The 26-year-old tells the Boston Globe that he loves running, hiking, the outdoors, "and pushing myself."

His unofficial time beats the previous best by about 10 hours and McConaughy says he did it without outside help. He says he mailed his food and supplies before starting in Georgia.

The Seattle native used global-positioning data and social media time stamps to back his claim. The Appalachian Trail Conference doesn't keep official records.

Related:

+Join the discussion
Share
TwitterfacebookEmail

More from WBUR News

Support the news