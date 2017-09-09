Officials: 4 Murdered At Groton Home

Authorities say four people were found dead at a Massachusetts home and a suspect is in custody.

Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan says police found two women and a man dead inside a home in Groton Friday night and another woman's body outside. She says they appeared to have died of blunt force trauma.

Ryan says 22-year-old Orion Krause will be charged with four counts of murder. A possible weapon was found. It wasn't known if Krause is represented by a lawyer.

Ryan calls the slayings "a situation of tragic family violence." She declined to elaborate.

Groton Police Chief Donald Palma Jr. says the killings weren't a random act and "the town is safe."

State police investigators spent hours on the rural street Friday night.

A neighbor down the street from the crime scene, Wagner Alcocer, says he wasn't scared of the alleged murderer who knocked on his door.

Alcocer said the young man was naked, covered in mud and vulnerable. He gave him a glass of water and a sheet to cover himself with.

With reporting by WBUR's Kassandra Sundt.