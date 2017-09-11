Suspect In Custody After Shooting At Cambridge Carnival Festival On MIT Campus

A shooting that injured two people at a Caribbean street festival near the Massachusetts Institute of Technology remains under investigation.

Police say the shooting at the Cambridge Carnival was reported just before 5 p.m. Sunday at 200 Tech Square.

One victim was shot in the foot and another in the leg. Their injuries are not considered life-threatening.

Police arrested 23-year-old Michael Coleman, of Boston, near the scene. A firearm has also been recovered.

The Cambridge Carnival, an annual celebration of Caribbean culture, was celebrating its 25th year. The event was shut down after the shooting.

Cambridge Police Commissioner Branville Bard says the motive for the shooting remains under investigation.

It was not clear if the suspect had a lawyer who could comment.