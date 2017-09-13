Boston Common Shooting Leaves Man Injured

Authorities say three people are in custody after a shooting on Boston Common that critically injured a 19-year-old man.

The shooting happened just before 7 p.m. Tuesday on the Common.

Boston police say the shooting doesn't appear to be random and an argument appears to have triggered it.

Investigators say at least one of the suspects drove off on a moped and another ran onto the underground Green Line tracks at Arlington.

Police have not yet released the names of the victim or the suspects.