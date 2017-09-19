Massachusetts' highest court ruled Tuesday that field sobriety tests — typically used in drunk driving cases — are not conclusive evidence of marijuana intoxication.

But the ruling is a bit murky. It says there's no scientific consensus around field sobriety tests, but it also says police officers can testify about their observations of a driver's possible impairment — they just can't testify about any conclusion from those observations.

Walpole Police Chief John Carmichael, who sits on the state's Cannabis Advisory Board and co-chairs the Massachusetts Chiefs of Police Association's substance abuse committee, joined WBUR's All Things Considered to talk about the ruling.