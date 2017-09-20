The trial has begun for an alleged home-grown extremist charged with plotting to kill Americans on behalf of the Islamic State.

David Wright of Everett is accused of recruiting members of a martyrdom operation that culminated with the local attack against police in 2015.

When he came into court in June 2015, defendant David Daoud Wright weighed in at over 500 pounds. He's still towering, but he's shed several hundred pounds as well as his middle name. He's now David and not David Daoud.

Prosecutor Stephanie Siegmann got to work quickly. The judge had given her just 15 minutes to outline the case to jurors.

"The case is about a US citizen who recruited his own uncle and [another man] he met on Facebook to assist him in conducting terrorist attacks," said Siegmann.

Wright and his two alleged co-conspirators were in their twenties and suddenly caught up in ISIS, talk of martyrdom and the call to kill non-believers.

Their original mission, the prosecutor told jurors, was to find and behead the controversial, conservative blogger Pamela Geller in New York City. She had promoted a cartoon contest in Texas to make fun of the prophet Mohammad. ISIS wanted her dead.

The prosecutor says the three men conducted research on the internet, met on beaches, and read glossy magazines published by ISIS. Wright allegedly studied ways to incapacitate cops with tasers and take their guns and cars after luring them by false calls for help.