How is the U.S. changing under the Trump administration? In the short run? In the long run? Pulitzer Prize-winning author and journalist Ron Suskind and Boston College historian Heather Cox Richardson host our weekly politics and history podcast "Freak Out and Carry On."

They join Morning Edition to discuss President's Trump first speech before the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday — and the questions about war and conflict that have arisen as a result of Trump's rhetoric.