Cardinal Sean O'Malley On The Challenges Of Hurricane Recovery

September 24, 2017
Cardinal Sean Patrick O'Malley arrives for a meeting of a Vatican commission on sex abuse, at the Vatican, Saturday, Feb. 7, 2015. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)
The Caribbean has been hit hard by hurricane season this year.  Cardinal Sean O'Malley, the Archbishop of Boston, has personal experience weathering storms there.

Decades ago, he was the bishop of the Diocese of St. Thomas when hurricane Hugo left a path of destruction.

Cardinal O'Malley joined Weekend Edition from Rome.

This segment aired on September 24, 2017.

