WBUR News
Support the news
Cardinal Sean O'Malley On The Challenges Of Hurricane Recovery05:23Play
The Caribbean has been hit hard by hurricane season this year. Cardinal Sean O'Malley, the Archbishop of Boston, has personal experience weathering storms there.
Decades ago, he was the bishop of the Diocese of St. Thomas when hurricane Hugo left a path of destruction.
Cardinal O'Malley joined Weekend Edition from Rome.
This segment aired on September 24, 2017.
+Join the discussion
Share
More from WBUR News
Support the news