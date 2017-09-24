Support the news

September 24, 2017
Jacksonville Jaguars players lock arms and kneel down during the playing of the U.S. national anthem before an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens at Wembley Stadium in London, Sunday Sept. 24, 2017. (AP Photo/Tim Ireland)MoreCloseclosemore
The NFL's first game of the day is underway in London — the first chance players have had on the field to react to the comments made by President Trump at a rally in Alabama Friday night. Trump called on owners to dismiss players who've refused to stand during the national anthem.

WBUR's Sports and Society Reporter Shira Springer joined Weekend Edition to discuss the latest.

This segment aired on September 24, 2017.

