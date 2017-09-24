WBUR News
NFL Players React To Trump's Comments On Athletes Who Protest National Anthem
The NFL's first game of the day is underway in London — the first chance players have had on the field to react to the comments made by President Trump at a rally in Alabama Friday night. Trump called on owners to dismiss players who've refused to stand during the national anthem.
WBUR's Sports and Society Reporter Shira Springer joined Weekend Edition to discuss the latest.
This segment aired on September 24, 2017.
