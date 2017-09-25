New Bedford's 'Codfather' Faces Sentencing In Fishing Scandal

The New Bedford fishing magnate known as the "Codfather" is due to be sentenced in federal court Monday afternoon, after he pleaded guilty to cheating federal regulators by mislabeling tons of fish and smuggling cash out of the country.

Prosecutors want U.S. District Court Judge William Young to sentence Carlos Rafael to 51 months in prison, fine him $200,000, and seize 13 of his fishing boats.

Instead, Rafael seeks 24 months' probation rather than prison time and a less extensive forfeiture of his assets.

Once Rafael is sentenced, Niaz Dorry of the Gloucester-based fisheries advocacy group Northwest Atlantic Marine Alliance says, it will be up to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration to decide what happens with the rest of Rafael's assets. His sprawling fishing interests constitute a substantial slice of the New Bedford fishing industry.

"We hope that NOAA really gets brave and not only ... seizes all of his assets and prevents him from getting involved in fishing, but makes sure that those assets don’t create a sequel to the 'Codfather,'" Dorry said.

Advocates in New Bedford say they want Rafael's permits to remain in the city where Rafael made his fortune. People outside New Bedford argue the permits should be made available to fishermen across the Northeast.

Court records suggest Rafael is already planning to leave the industry and sell off his remaining interests for as much as $80 million.