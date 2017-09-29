50 Arrested In Massachusetts Amid Federal Immigration Sweep

Federal immigration officials say 50 people were arrested in Massachusetts as part of a nationwide sweep focusing on what they called "sanctuary" jurisdictions, which limit local authorities' cooperation in immigration investigations.

"This is what we do on a daily basis," said Matthew Albence, with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). "This just happened to be a concerted effort to target those locations where we don't get the cooperation from those agencies. We need to put additional resources into these locations to make these arrests."

In a news release Thursday, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials said that the four-day operation netted 498 people wanted for immigration violations. Of those, 317 had criminal convictions. Of the 50 arrested in Massachusetts, 30 had criminal records.

The release says a citizen of India who was convicted of indecent assault was arrested in Boston.

A Boston police spokeswoman tells the Boston Globe that the department was notified of a criminal operation, but had "very limited" involvement, if any.

ICE acting Director Tom Homan said local policies of non-cooperation create magnets for illegal immigration, forcing the agency to use more resources in those communities.

With reporting by WBUR's Newscast Unit and the Associated Press