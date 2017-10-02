WBUR News
Mass. High Court Hears Arguments Against Drug-Free Probation Requirement
Justices of the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court are reviewing some complex questions about how courts deal with addiction.
The arguments Monday involve whether courts can require someone with a substance use disorder to remain drug-free. WBUR's Deborah Becker reports.
This segment airs on October 2, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.
Deborah Becker
Deborah Becker is a senior correspondent and host at WBUR. Her reporting focuses on mental health, criminal justice and education.
