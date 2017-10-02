Support the news

Mass. High Court Hears Arguments Against Drug-Free Probation Requirement

October 02, 2017
John Adams Courthouse, home of the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court.
John Adams Courthouse, home of the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court. (Joe Difazio for WBUR)

Justices of the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court are reviewing some complex questions about how courts deal with addiction.

The arguments Monday involve whether courts can require someone with a substance use disorder to remain drug-free. WBUR's Deborah Becker reports.

Deborah Becker
Deborah Becker is a senior correspondent and host at WBUR. Her reporting focuses on mental health, criminal justice and education.

