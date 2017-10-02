Photos: Scenes In Las Vegas Following Deadly Mass Shooting At Music Festival

At least 50 people are dead and 200 people are wounded after a gunman opened fire on a music festival on the Las Vegas Strip Sunday night. The suspect is also dead.

The shootings were reported after 10 p.m. Sunday night from the Route 91 Harvest Festival. Authorities have identified the shooter as Stephen Paddock, 64, a resident of the Las Vegas area.

This shooting is being referred to as the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history, with the death toll expected to rise. The violence at the Pulse Nightclub in Orlando, in June 2016, killed 49 people.

Police officers and medical personnel stand near the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino on the Las Vegas Strip early Monday morning. At least 50 people died, and more than 200 were injured, in what is being called the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history. (John Locher/AP)

A woman sits on a curb at the scene of the shooting along the Las Vegas Strip on Monday morning. Gunfire was reported around 10 p.m. on Sunday from the Route 91 Harvest Festival concert. (John Locher/AP)

Police officers stand along the Las Vegas Strip on Sunday night. The suspect, Stephen Paddock, 64, a resident of the Las Vegas area, is dead after police confronted him on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino. (John Locher/AP)

A police officer stands at the scene Monday morning. (John Locher/AP)

Las Vegas Police stand along the Las Vegas Strip Monday morning. (John Locher/AP)

Police run for cover at the scene of a shooting near the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino on the Las Vegas Strip on Sunday night. (John Locher/AP)

A police officer runs along a sidewalk near the shooting Sunday night. (John Locher/AP)

Police officers advise people to take cover near the scene of a shooting on the Las Vegas Strip Sunday night. (John Locher/AP)

A police officer takes cover behind a police vehicle Sunday night. (John Locher/AP)

This is a developing story. We'll update the post throughout the day as more photos and information become available.