Support the news

Doctor Whose Patients Died Testifies In Trial Of NECC Pharmacist Accused In Meningitis Deaths04:16Download

Play
October 03, 2017
Share
TwitterfacebookEmail
Glenn Chin, the supervisory pharmacist at the now-closed New England Compounding Center, departs federal court after attending the first day of his trial on Sept. 19. (Steven Senne/AP)MoreCloseclosemore
Glenn Chin, the supervisory pharmacist at the now-closed New England Compounding Center, departs federal court after attending the first day of his trial on Sept. 19. (Steven Senne/AP)

Government prosecutors say the national outbreak of fungal meningitis traced to contaminated drugs from from a pharmaceutical compounding company in Framingham back in 2012 was entirely preventable.

Seventy-six people died. Prosecutors claim New England Compounding Center supervisory pharmacist Glenn Chin killed those people with conduct so dangerous it created a probability they'd die.

In the third week of Chin's federal trial, the focus is on those who died. WBUR's David Boeri reports for Morning Edition.

This segment aired on October 3, 2017.

Related:

David Boeri Twitter Senior Reporter
David Boeri is a senior reporter at WBUR.

More…

+Join the discussion
Share
TwitterfacebookEmail

More from WBUR News

Support the news