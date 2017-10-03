Government prosecutors say the national outbreak of fungal meningitis traced to contaminated drugs from from a pharmaceutical compounding company in Framingham back in 2012 was entirely preventable.

Seventy-six people died. Prosecutors claim New England Compounding Center supervisory pharmacist Glenn Chin killed those people with conduct so dangerous it created a probability they'd die.

In the third week of Chin's federal trial, the focus is on those who died. WBUR's David Boeri reports for Morning Edition.