Doctor Whose Patients Died Testifies In Trial Of NECC Pharmacist Accused In Meningitis Deaths04:16Play
Government prosecutors say the national outbreak of fungal meningitis traced to contaminated drugs from from a pharmaceutical compounding company in Framingham back in 2012 was entirely preventable.
Seventy-six people died. Prosecutors claim New England Compounding Center supervisory pharmacist Glenn Chin killed those people with conduct so dangerous it created a probability they'd die.
In the third week of Chin's federal trial, the focus is on those who died. WBUR's David Boeri reports for Morning Edition.
This segment aired on October 3, 2017.
Related:
- Chief Pharmacist Kept Filthy Facility In Mass. That Caused Meningitis Deaths, Prosecutors Say
- Mass. Pharmacist Put Speed Over Safety Before Meningitis Outbreak, Prosecutor Says
- Pharmacist In Deadly Meningitis Outbreak Heading To Trial
- Most Jurors Say They Wanted To Find Cadden Guilty Of Murder. But They Submitted 'Not Guilty' Verdicts
- Cadden Sentenced To 9 Years In Meningitis Case As Questions Around Verdict Slip Swirl
- 7 Things To Know About The Trial Over Deadly Meningitis Outbreak
David Boeri Senior Reporter
David Boeri is a senior reporter at WBUR.
