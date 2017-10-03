Following devastation caused by Hurricane Maria nearly two weeks ago, President Trump is expected to visit the island Tuesday.

Many residents are no longer there, though. They've left to stay with relatives in the U.S., including in Massachusetts. As more people leave the island, there are worries that could slow recovery and aggravate Puerto Rico's debt crisis.

Pedro Reina-Pérez, a historian, professor at the University of Puerto Rico and a visiting scholar at Harvard University, joined Morning Edition.