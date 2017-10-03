Tewksbury Woman Killed In Las Vegas Mass Shooting

A Tewksbury woman was among the dozens killed in the horrific mass shooting in Las Vegas late Sunday night, according to the Boston Globe.

Rhonda LeRocque, who reportedly worked at the Cambridge design firm, IDEO, was attending the Route 91 Harvest festival concert with her husband, Jason, and their 7-year-old daughter, the Globe reported following an interview with the victim's sister, Jennifer Zelenski. Her husband and daughter were not injured, she told the Globe.

The Globe reports:

... One [IDEO] employee recalled her as the beloved "den mother" of the office who often brought homemade baked goods for her colleagues. "She’s perfect," Zelenski said, recalling her sister through tears. "Her husband and daughter are the picture-perfect family. They’re just the best. Rhonda would do everything to be the best mom and the best wife she could be."

LeRocque is a devout Jehovah's Witness, her sister told the Globe, and was involved in several projects within her church.

Korina Champagne, another woman who said she is also LeRocque's sister, said in a Facebook post that she is stunned by LeRocque's murder and the mass killings:

At least 59 people were killed and more than 520 people were injured in the brutal massacre that is now the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history. Investigators are still looking for clues as to the motive behind the shooter's rampage.

Stephen Paddock, 64, opened fire on the crowd of some 22,000 people attending a Jason Aldean performance. Police say Paddock, a Nevada resident and white male, killed himself before a SWAT team rushed his hotel room on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino.