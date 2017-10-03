WBUR News
MIT Physics Professor Becomes 89th At School To Win Nobel Prize04:00Play
On Tuesday, MIT Professor Emeritus Rainer Weiss became the 89th person at the school to win a Nobel Prize.
It was the second time in two days a Boston area scientist has been honored by the Swedish Nobel Foundation.
WBUR's Bruce Gellerman reports.
This segment aired on October 3, 2017.
Bruce Gellerman Reporter
Bruce Gellerman is an award-winning journalist and senior correspondent, frequently covering science, business, technology and the environment.
