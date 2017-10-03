Support the news

October 03, 2017
On Tuesday, MIT Professor Emeritus Rainer Weiss became the 89th person at the school to win a Nobel Prize.

It was the second time in two days a Boston area scientist has been honored by the Swedish Nobel Foundation.

WBUR's Bruce Gellerman reports.

This segment aired on October 3, 2017.

