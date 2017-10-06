Recovery from Hurricane Maria on the island of Puerto Rico is being closely followed in Boston.

Though the connection is little known, Puerto Rico is in the same 1st Circuit of the federal judiciary as Massachusetts, Maine, New Hampshire, and Rhode Island.

And the Court of Appeals is located in Boston, where judges and staffers are working to reopen federal courthouses in Puerto Rico.

'Starting From Scratch'

"What are you hearing?" I ask Judge Juan Torruella. He's a native of San Juan and the first Hispanic member of the 1st Circuit Court of Appeals.

"Nothing but bad news" comes the answer.

"For all practical matters, Puerto Rico is starting from scratch like Colombo just arrived yesterday," Torruella says. "It's the decimation of things we take for granted."

It was 1493 when Columbus arrived, but there were forests then. Not now, says Torruella.

"Every tree came down."

He had enough warning to get his house boarded up before the hurricane hit the San Juan suburb where the judge lives when he isn't sitting on the bench in Boston, where we talked with him.

The house is intact he's been told, but:

"The island is completely denuded of vegetation," Torruella explains.

He says the chief judge of the district court told him of people in the mountains drinking water from the curb in the road. Regular phone lines are down and cell towers are, too.

How The Courts Are Affected

Susan Goldberg, the circuit executive for the Court of Appeals in Boston, says all three federal courthouses there have been damaged, and most of the roof on the biggest courthouse in San Juan blew away.

"It's been devastating both in terms of the operations of the court and the lives of the court employees," Goldberg says.

Two of the three courts expect to open to the public next week.

But to open, the courts' employees have to be able to get there. That's the challenge.