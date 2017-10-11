Support the news

October 11, 2017
Jacquline Laporte Mammero and her daughter Darielys wash clothes in a stream in Cuchillas. (Jesse Costa/WBUR)MoreCloseclosemore
Three weeks after Hurricane Maria made landfall, most of Puerto Rico remains without power. Government officials there say it will take months to fully restore electricity. With a strained communication system, island residents are still assessing all the damage.

WBUR's Simón Rios is in San Juan and joined Morning Edition to explain what he's seeing of wreckage and recovery in Puerto Rico.

This segment aired on October 11, 2017.

