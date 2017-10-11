WBUR News
Support the news
'It's Just Hope': Residents In Puerto Rico Assess Mass Destruction, But Make Do05:17Play
Three weeks after Hurricane Maria made landfall, most of Puerto Rico remains without power. Government officials there say it will take months to fully restore electricity. With a strained communication system, island residents are still assessing all the damage.
WBUR's Simón Rios is in San Juan and joined Morning Edition to explain what he's seeing of wreckage and recovery in Puerto Rico.
This segment aired on October 11, 2017.
Related:
- Dispatches From Puerto Rico: Heavy Damage, But Optimism, Found On The Island
- Photos: Hurricane Maria's Aftermath In Puerto Rico
- Weeks After Hurricane Maria, Puerto Rico Struggles To Turn On The Lights
- 112 Degrees With No Water: Puerto Rican Hospitals Battle Life And Death Daily
- Frustration And Relief Among Those Landing In Boston From Puerto Rico
- Lexington Company Helps Restore Cell Service In Puerto Rico
Simón Rios Reporter
Simón Rios is a reporter in WBUR's newsroom. He joined the station after two years at The Standard-Times in New Bedford, where he cut his teeth covering immigration and business.
+Join the discussion
Share
More from WBUR News
Support the news