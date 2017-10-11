Support the news

John Farrell Is Out As Red Sox Manager04:10Download

Play
October 11, 2017
Share
TwitterfacebookEmail
Boston Red Sox manager John Farrell watches from the dugout during the second inning in Game 3 of baseball's American League Division Series against the Houston Astros on Sunday. (Charles Krupa/AP)MoreCloseclosemore
Boston Red Sox manager John Farrell watches from the dugout during the second inning in Game 3 of baseball's American League Division Series against the Houston Astros on Sunday. (Charles Krupa/AP)

John Farrell lost his job today as manager of the Red Sox. In a statement this afternoon, Farrell thanked coaches, players and fans. He said he enjoyed every moment of the job.

WBUR's Sports and Society reporter Shira Springer joined Lisa Mullins to talk about Farrell's ouster.

This segment aired on October 11, 2017.

Shira Springer Twitter Sports and Society Reporter
Shira Springer covers stories at the intersection of sports and society.

More…

+Join the discussion
Share
TwitterfacebookEmail

More from WBUR News

Support the news