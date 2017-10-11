WBUR News
John Farrell Is Out As Red Sox Manager04:10Play
John Farrell lost his job today as manager of the Red Sox. In a statement this afternoon, Farrell thanked coaches, players and fans. He said he enjoyed every moment of the job.
WBUR's Sports and Society reporter Shira Springer joined Lisa Mullins to talk about Farrell's ouster.
This segment aired on October 11, 2017.
Shira Springer Sports and Society Reporter
Shira Springer covers stories at the intersection of sports and society.
