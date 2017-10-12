Support the news

Cambridge Boy Scout Troop Allowed Girls Long Before National Decision To Do So05:32Download

Play
October 12, 2017
Share
TwitterfacebookEmail
Hannah Lyons-Galante, left, was part of the Cambridge Boy Scout troop Dr. Michelle Holmes, right, helps lead. The troop started allowing girls in 2003. (Elizabeth Gillis/WBUR)MoreCloseclosemore
Hannah Lyons-Galante, left, was part of the Cambridge Boy Scout troop Dr. Michelle Holmes, right, helps lead. The troop started allowing girls in 2003. (Elizabeth Gillis/WBUR)

Starting next year, girls will be able to join the Cub Scouts — and soon after that, the Boy Scouts.

Boy Scouts of America made the announcement yesterday.

For one Boy Scout troop in Cambridge, this is sort of like old news. The troop has been allowing girls, albeit unofficially, since 2003. About 40 to 50 girls have been part of the group.

Dr. Michelle Holmes is one of several leaders of the troop (now officially known as Scouting Collective 56). She and one of her former scouts, Harvard graduate student Hannah Lyons Galante, joined WBUR'S All Things Considered to talk about the national decision to bring girls into the organization.

This segment aired on October 12, 2017.

Jack Lepiarz Twitter Reporter and Anchor
Jack Lepiarz is a reporter and anchor at WBUR.

More…

+Join the discussion
Share
TwitterfacebookEmail

More from WBUR News

Support the news