Starting next year, girls will be able to join the Cub Scouts — and soon after that, the Boy Scouts.

Boy Scouts of America made the announcement yesterday.

For one Boy Scout troop in Cambridge, this is sort of like old news. The troop has been allowing girls, albeit unofficially, since 2003. About 40 to 50 girls have been part of the group.

Dr. Michelle Holmes is one of several leaders of the troop (now officially known as Scouting Collective 56). She and one of her former scouts, Harvard graduate student Hannah Lyons Galante, joined WBUR'S All Things Considered to talk about the national decision to bring girls into the organization.