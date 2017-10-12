WBUR News
Much of the relief effort in Puerto Rico is coming from volunteers who have taken matters into their own hands by creating their own small assistance networks.
WBUR's Simón Rios joined Morning Edition with a report on four workers from Logan Airport who are traveling around the island this week delivering food and other supplies they've arranged to have sent there.
This segment aired on October 12, 2017.
