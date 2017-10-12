WBUR News
After Hurricane Maria, many residents in Puerto Rico are turning to the Catholic Church for help, but the church has its own crises as it grapples with how to fix damage done to its facilities. Roberto González, the archbishop of San Juan, joined Morning Edition to discuss the challenges facing the church and its worshipers.
This segment aired on October 12, 2017.
