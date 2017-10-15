The tenth annual Clinton Global Initiative University wraps up with a day of service in Boston Sunday. Hundreds of college students from all over the world have been taking part at the three-day event, this year at Northeastern University. Former President Bill Clinton, along with his daughter Chelsea and Congressman Joseph Kennedy III fielded questions at the closing plenary session Saturday night at Matthews Arena.

The University is an offshoot of the Clinton Global Initiative. The Initiative brings world leaders together to take action on Global challenges. The University seeks to engage younger people in that as well. It's a chance to get together, hear from experts in various fields, and strategize ways to bring positive change to the world. President Clinton stressed to the audience the importance of being willing to compromise.

"I think most of us, once we trust each other, want to compromise," said the 71-year-old former president. "I watched Yitzhak Rabin and Yasser Arafat compromise. I watched Nelson Mandela put the leader of the party that put him in prison for twenty-seven years in his government, forcing himself to compromise when he had gotten 63 percent of the vote. There's nothing wrong with it. It's not weak, it's strong, so long as it's principled, and you know what you will not do."

Clinton's comments were offered in juxtaposition to the hard-line that many government leaders in Washington are taking today.

The panel identified opioid addiction as one of the major problems facing the world today.