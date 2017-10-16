WBUR News
Support the news
Analyst: 'Patriots Did Not Play A Very Good Game,' With Team Not Fixing Frequent Mistakes04:31Play
The New England Patriots have sole possession of first place in their division for the first time this season, and quarterback Tom Brady is the holder of another NFL record following the team's 24-17 victory against the New York Jets. That's due at least partially to a controversial decision by game officials.
ESPN football writer Mike Reiss joined Morning Edition with a review of the game.
This segment aired on October 16, 2017.
Related:
Deborah Becker Host/Reporter
Deborah Becker is a senior correspondent and host at WBUR. Her reporting focuses on mental health, criminal justice and education.
+Join the discussion
Share
More from WBUR News
Support the news