WBUR News
Support the news
Boston Celtics To Face Cleveland Cavaliers In First Game Of Season03:57Play
The Boston Celtics tap off the season on Tuesday in Cleveland against Eastern Conference Rivals, the Cleveland Cavaliers. WBUR's Shira Springer joined Morning Edition to talk about the upcoming season.
This segment aired on October 17, 2017.
Shira Springer Sports and Society Reporter
Shira Springer covers stories at the intersection of sports and society.
+Join the discussion
Share
More from WBUR News
Support the news