Support the news

Boston Celtics To Face Cleveland Cavaliers In First Game Of Season03:57Download

Play
October 17, 2017
Share
TwitterfacebookEmail

The Boston Celtics tap off the season on Tuesday in Cleveland against Eastern Conference Rivals, the Cleveland Cavaliers. WBUR's Shira Springer joined Morning Edition to talk about the upcoming season.

This segment aired on October 17, 2017.

Shira Springer Twitter Sports and Society Reporter
Shira Springer covers stories at the intersection of sports and society.

More…

+Join the discussion
Share
TwitterfacebookEmail

More from WBUR News

Support the news