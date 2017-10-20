Support the news

October 20, 2017
Glenn Chin, the supervisory pharmacist at the now-closed New England Compounding Center, departs federal court after attending the first day of his trial on Sept. 19. (Steven Senne/AP)MoreCloseclosemore
The murder charges against Glenn Chin, a former Framingham compounding pharmacist, are now in the hands of a jury in Boston.

Chin faces 25 counts of second-degree murder in connection with a deadly 2012 meningitis outbreak, in which 76 people died and more than 700 were sickened. Closing arguments came in the trial Friday.

WBUR's David Boeri spoke with All Things Considered host Lisa Mullins about the trial.

This segment aired on October 20, 2017.

