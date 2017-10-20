The murder charges against Glenn Chin, a former Framingham compounding pharmacist, are now in the hands of a jury in Boston.

Chin faces 25 counts of second-degree murder in connection with a deadly 2012 meningitis outbreak, in which 76 people died and more than 700 were sickened. Closing arguments came in the trial Friday.

WBUR's David Boeri spoke with All Things Considered host Lisa Mullins about the trial.