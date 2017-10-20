WBUR News
Support the news
Attorneys Make Closing Arguments In Pharmacist's Murder Trial04:58Play
The murder charges against Glenn Chin, a former Framingham compounding pharmacist, are now in the hands of a jury in Boston.
Chin faces 25 counts of second-degree murder in connection with a deadly 2012 meningitis outbreak, in which 76 people died and more than 700 were sickened. Closing arguments came in the trial Friday.
WBUR's David Boeri spoke with All Things Considered host Lisa Mullins about the trial.
This segment aired on October 20, 2017.
Related:
David Boeri Senior Reporter
David Boeri is a senior reporter at WBUR.
+Join the discussion
Share
More from WBUR News
Support the news