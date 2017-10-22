WBUR News
Historians — and, yes, even conspiracy theorists — are eagerly anticipating the impending release of the final batch of documents on the assassination of President John F. Kennedy.
President Donald Trump announced Saturday that he will allow those materials to be made public.
WBUR's Sharon Brody spoke with Thomas Whalen, a political historian at Boston University, about the documents' scheduled release.
This segment aired on October 22, 2017.
Sharon Brody News Anchor
Sharon Brody is the voice of WBUR's weekend mornings. On Saturdays and Sundays, she anchors the news for Weekend Edition and other popular programs.
