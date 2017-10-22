Support the news

Historians Anticipate The Release of JFK Assassination Documents04:48Download

Play
October 22, 2017
Share
TwitterfacebookEmail
President John F. Kennedy delivers his inaugural address after taking the oath of office on Jan. 20, 1961. (AP File Photo)MoreCloseclosemore
President John F. Kennedy delivers his inaugural address after taking the oath of office on Jan. 20, 1961. (AP File Photo)

Historians — and, yes, even conspiracy theorists — are eagerly anticipating the impending release of the final batch of documents on the assassination of President John F. Kennedy.

President Donald Trump announced Saturday that he will allow those materials to be made public.

WBUR's Sharon Brody spoke with Thomas Whalen, a political historian at Boston University, about the documents' scheduled release.

This segment aired on October 22, 2017.

Related:

Sharon Brody Twitter News Anchor
Sharon Brody is the voice of WBUR's weekend mornings. On Saturdays and Sundays, she anchors the news for Weekend Edition and other popular programs.

More…

+Join the discussion
Share
TwitterfacebookEmail

More from WBUR News

Support the news