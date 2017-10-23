WBUR News
Community Leaders Offer Mixed Reactions To NAACP's Scathing Report On Mayor Walsh05:24Play
Just two weeks before Boston's mayoral election, Mayor Marty Walsh is defending his record on dealing with racial inequities in the city.
A new NAACP report says Walsh not kept his promises to communities of color. Although Walsh disagrees, some community leaders say the report is a confirmation of what they're experiencing. WBUR's Simón Rios reports.
This segment aired on October 23, 2017.
Simón Rios
Simón Rios is a reporter in WBUR's newsroom. He joined the station after two years at The Standard-Times in New Bedford, where he cut his teeth covering immigration and business.
