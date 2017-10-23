Support the news

October 23, 2017
Just two weeks before Boston's mayoral election, Mayor Marty Walsh is defending his record on dealing with racial inequities in the city.

A new NAACP report says Walsh not kept his promises to communities of color. Although Walsh disagrees, some community leaders say the report is a confirmation of what they're experiencing. WBUR's Simón Rios reports.

This segment aired on October 23, 2017.

