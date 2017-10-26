WBUR News
Another challenger has come forward for Sen. Elizabeth Warren's seat: Republican business executive John Kingston, who is putting $3 million of his own money into his Senate campaign.
He's the seventh Republican Senate candidate in the state.
Tufts University political science professor Jeff Berry joined Morning Edition to talk about the GOP interest in trying to grab Warren's seat.
This segment aired on October 26, 2017.
