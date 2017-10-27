WBUR News
The Massachusetts House ordered its counsel on Friday to conduct a comprehensive review of the body's efforts to prevent any sort of sexual harassment or workplace retaliation.
The review comes in response to a report by a Boston Globe columnist that details allegations of harassment at the State House.
WBUR's State House reporter Steve Brown spoke with All Things Considered host Lisa Mullins about reactions to the allegations on Beacon Hill.
This segment aired on October 27, 2017.
